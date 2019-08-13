UrduPoint.com
Putin Has Positive Attitude Toward Zelenskyy, But Prioritizes Deals Implementation-Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 03:30 PM

Putin Has Positive Attitude Toward Zelenskyy, But Prioritizes Deals Implementation-Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has a positive attitude toward his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but he believes that implementation of previously reached agreements is more important than talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Communication between the two heads of state can certainly be assessed only positively. President Putin always favors dialogue for resolving pressing issues, especially in such difficult cases as the Russian-Ukrainian relations," Peskov told reporters.

Meanwhile, since Putin is quite a pragmatic negotiator, he attaches more importance to implementation of previously reached agreements than to conversations, Peskov stressed.

