UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Has Trust-Based Relations With Many Foreign Leaders - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 10:40 AM

Putin Has Trust-Based Relations With Many Foreign Leaders - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has trust-based relations with many foreign leaders, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"I believe he has not had close formats of communication with any of the acting politicians.

At the same time, Putin has spent many hours communicating with some leaders, for example [China's president] Xi Jinping, [Indian Prime Minister Narendra] Modi, [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko and so on. He has quite trust-based relations with many [foreign leaders]," Peskov said in an interview with Russia's Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin Same Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

OPPO's F19 Pro Live Stream First Sale on Daraz is ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Press: Finding fairness in a world of vaccine ..

38 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 30, 2021 in Pakistan

39 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Saudi Crown Prince&#039 ..

8 hours ago

Saudi Crown Prince makes phone call to King of Jor ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.