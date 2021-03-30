MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has trust-based relations with many foreign leaders, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"I believe he has not had close formats of communication with any of the acting politicians.

At the same time, Putin has spent many hours communicating with some leaders, for example [China's president] Xi Jinping, [Indian Prime Minister Narendra] Modi, [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko and so on. He has quite trust-based relations with many [foreign leaders]," Peskov said in an interview with Russia's Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.