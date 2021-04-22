UrduPoint.com
Putin, Head Of Germany's Saxony Discussed Bilateral Relations, COVID-19 Fight - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Michael Kretschmer, the head of the German state of Saxony, to discuss the future of the Russian-German relations, the coronavirus fight and Russia's approach to the Donbas conflict, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Kretschmer is currently paying a working visit to Moscow. Earlier in the day, he announced that Saxony would purchase a batch of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine against COVID-19 after the approval of the EU regulator.

"A special focus was made on the fight against the coronavirus infection.

Vladimir Putin confirmed the Russian side's readiness to cooperate with German partners, including through supplies and joint vaccine production," the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that Putin and Kretschmer also discussed the prospects of the bilateral relations development.

"At the request of Michael Kretschmer, the Russian president briefed him on Russia's approaches to the settlement of the domestic Ukrainian crisis," the statement read on.

Putin and Kretschmer also touched upon the situation around Russia's jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

