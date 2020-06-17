Putin, Head of Russian Nuclear Agency to Discuss Projects in Russia, Abroad - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will on Wednesday speak with the head of Rosatom, the nuclear agency, about projects in Russia and abroad, the Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will on Wednesday speak with the head of Rosatom, the nuclear agency, about projects in Russia and abroad, the Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"One of his meetings will be with [Alexey] Likhachev, the head of Rosatom.

A traditional report to the president, the multifaceted activity of the state corporation internal investment programs, the nuclear generation, the implementation of international projects ... known all over the world, innovations, and so on," Peskov told reporters.