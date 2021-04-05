MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Nguyen Phu Trong, the general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, confirmed commitment to develop the bilateral relations, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with the general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyen Phu Trọng ... Both sides confirmed the intention to further dynamically develop the entire system of the Russian-Vietnamese relations in line with the strategic partnership declaration, which celebrates the 20th anniversary this year," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Trong discussed cooperation in trade, the economy, energy, science, technology and the humanitarian sector, the Kremlin continued.

"They discussed prospects of joint fight against the coronavirus infection and deepening contacts between the two countries' relevant agencies on the deliveries of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine," the statement read on.

Putin and Trong reaffirmed commitment to maintain close cooperation within the United Nations and as part of the Russia-Association of Southeast Asian Nations dialogue.

Apart from that, the Russian leader congratulated Trong on being reelected to his post, and also asked him to convey congratulations to Vietnam's new president, Nguyen Xuan Phuc.