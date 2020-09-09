Putin Heads Russian Delegation at 75th Session of UN General Assembly - Order

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin heads the Russian delegation to participate in the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, and after he completes his participation, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will become the delegation's head, according to an order published on the legal information portal.

"To approve the following composition of the Russian delegation to participate in the 75th session of the UN General Assembly: Vladimir Putin ” Russian President (head of the delegation), Konstantin Kosachev ” Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs (member of the delegation), Sergey Lavrov ” Foreign Minister (member of the delegation)," the document says.

In addition, after Putin completes his participation in the format of a video address, Sergey Lavrov will be assigned the duties of the delegation's head.