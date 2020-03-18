UrduPoint.com
Putin Heads To Crimea For Working Trip On 6th Anniversary Of Reunification With Russia

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 10:10 AM

Putin Heads to Crimea for Working Trip on 6th Anniversary of Reunification With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in Crimea on Wednesday for a two-day working trip on occasion of the sixth anniversary of the peninsula rejoining Russia.

Putin is expected to meet with representatives of Crimean public in Sevastopol. In addition, he will present state awards to people who were involved in the construction of the Crimean bridge that linked the peninsula to mainland Russia.

The president will also hold meetings with Sergei Aksyonov, the head of the Republic of Crimea, and Mikhail Razvozhayev, the acting Sevastopol governor.

The peninsula rejoined Russia in the spring of 2014, following a change of power in Ukraine and a regional referendum, in which over 95 percent of voters backed the reunification.

Two days after the referendum, on March 18, 2014, an agreement on Crimea's accession to the Russian Federation was signed. Since 2015, March 18 is official holiday in Crimea.

Ukraine and the majority of Western countries refuse to recognize the referendum results, with Russia being subject to economic sanctions in connection with that.

Moscow, however, believes that the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law and democratic procedures. According to Putin, the issue of the peninsula's territorial belonging is "historically closed."

