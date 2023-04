(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Brazilian Presidential adviser on international Affairs Celso Amorim and renewed the invitation to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to visit Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"I can say that, indeed, such a meeting took place," Peskov told a briefing, commenting on whether Putin and Amorim met in Moscow last week.