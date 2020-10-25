UrduPoint.com
Putin Held No Talks With Japan's Suga Since Late September - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 07:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga have not held phone calls since their first conversation in late September, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

Earlier, reports about a Putin-Suga call emerged in Japanese media.

"No, there was no conversation.

Apparently, we are talking about the first conversation when Putin called him to congratulate him [on being elected as prime minister]," Peskov said, commenting on the media reports.

The two leaders held their first talks on September 29, when Putin congratulated Suga on taking office. Among other things, they discussed the prospects for health care cooperation, including joint development of coronavirus vaccines, the Kremlin said back then.

