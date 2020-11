Putin Held Online Talks With Aliyev, Pashinyan Before Signing Karabakh Deal - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin communicated online with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev before adopting the joint statement on the Karabakh ceasefire, and contacts continue when need arises, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The press service does not report many conversations with Pashinyan and Aliyev. The president communicated directly online with Azerbaijani president and Armenian prime minister for many-many days before signing the joint statement. Quite intensive contacts continue now when need arises," Peskov told reporters.