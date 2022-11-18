Putin Held Phone Conversation With Erdogan on Friday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, and will hold another international telephone conversation later in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"In addition to private meetings and conferences, the president has several international telephone conversations. President Putin has already had a telephone conversation with Turkish President Erdogan. In the near future we will publish our traditional release on this issue. There will be another international conversation in the afternoon," Peskov told reporters.