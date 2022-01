Putin Held Phone Conversation With Finnish President - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday held a phone conversation with his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday held a phone conversation with his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"He already had an international phone conversation, a conversation with his Finnish colleague, Mr. Niinisto. We will give a statement in the near future," Peskov told reporters.