Putin Held Phone Conversation With Modi - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Today he (Putin) already had an international telephone conversation. We are preparing a message... It was an international telephone conversation with Narendra Modi," Peskov told a briefing.