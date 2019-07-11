Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the latter's initiative, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the latter's initiative, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"The sides discussed issues of settlement in the southeast of Ukraine and joint work on the return of persons held on both sides," Peskov said.

"They agreed to continue this work at the expert level. The possibility of continuing contacts in the Normandy format was also discussed," he said.