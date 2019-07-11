UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Held Phone Conversation With Zelenskyy On Ukrainian President's Initiative - Peskov

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 09:27 PM

Putin Held Phone Conversation With Zelenskyy on Ukrainian President's Initiative - Peskov

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the latter's initiative, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the latter's initiative, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"The sides discussed issues of settlement in the southeast of Ukraine and joint work on the return of persons held on both sides," Peskov said.

"They agreed to continue this work at the expert level. The possibility of continuing contacts in the Normandy format was also discussed," he said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Prime Minister kicks off project for affordable 18 ..

22 seconds ago

Police capture car burglars , recovers 16 vehicle, ..

12 minutes ago

Fresh CSTO Summit to be Held on November 28 in Kyr ..

2 minutes ago

Creation of Media Blacklists Ushers in Information ..

2 minutes ago

Military Dependent Jailed for Attacking US Air For ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says to Hold News Conference on Citizenship ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.