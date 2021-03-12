UrduPoint.com
Putin Held Phone Talks With Aliyev, Pashinyan On March 11, 12 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin held phone talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday and Friday, the Kremlin said

"On March 11 and 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin held telephone conversations with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. Practical aspects of the implementation of the agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh, recorded in the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, were considered," the statement says.

Aliyev and Pashinyan, in conversations with Putin, praised the effective actions of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Kremlin said.

"Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan highly appreciated the effective actions of the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed on the line of contact and along the Lachin corridor," it said.

Putin, Aliyev and Pashinyan stated that the ceasefire regime in Nagorno-Karabakh eds being observed, and the situation remained stable and calm.

