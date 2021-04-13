Putin Held Phone Talks With Philippines' President - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has already held a phone conversation with his Philippine counterpart, Rodrigo Duterte, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Philippine presidential spokesman announced that the president had plans to hold talks with Putin.

"Yes, they have already held a conversation, we will release a statement soon," Peskov told reporters, asked if the conversation was on Putin's agenda.