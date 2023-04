Putin Held Working Meeting With Chinese Defense Minister - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with Chinese Defense Minister and member of China's State Council Li Shangfu, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

Li is visiting Russia from Sunday to Tuesday.

"Putin held a working meeting with Li Shangfu, a member of China's State Council and defense minister," Peskov said.

He added that further information on the meeting will be provided later.