Putin Highlights Berlusconi's Contribution To Long-Term Relations Between Russia, NATO
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2023 | 09:17 PM
ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi did a lot to build long-term relations between Russia and NATO countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
Berlusconi, who was admitted to Milan's San Raffaele Hospital last week for scheduled follow-up tests for a blood disorder, died on Monday at the age of 86.
"Very recently, the former Italian prime minister, Mr. Berlusconi, passed away. He did a lot to build normal long-term relations between Russia and NATO countries.
He was a very intelligent person, very active, energetic. Without exaggeration, I consider him a person of world scale," Putin said during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Putin also announced a minute's silence in memory of Berlusconi.
The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17.