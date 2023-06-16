UrduPoint.com

Putin Highlights Berlusconi's Contribution To Long-Term Relations Between Russia, NATO

Published June 16, 2023

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi did a lot to build long-term relations between Russia and NATO countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi did a lot to build long-term relations between Russia and NATO countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

Berlusconi, who was admitted to Milan's San Raffaele Hospital last week for scheduled follow-up tests for a blood disorder, died on Monday at the age of 86.

"Very recently, the former Italian prime minister, Mr. Berlusconi, passed away. He did a lot to build normal long-term relations between Russia and NATO countries.

He was a very intelligent person, very active, energetic. Without exaggeration, I consider him a person of world scale," Putin said during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Putin also announced a minute's silence in memory of Berlusconi.

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

