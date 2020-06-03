UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 07:47 PM

Putin Holding Meeting on Dealing With Fuel Spill in Krasnoyarsk Territory

Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a video conference on dealing with consequences of a fuel spill in the Krasnoyarsk Territory

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a video conference on dealing with consequences of a fuel spill in the Krasnoyarsk Territory.

"On May 29, at about 9 a.m. Moscow time [06.00 GMT], as a result of a reservoir rupture, a large amount of diesel fuel spilled onto the industrial site of the Nadezhda Metallurgical Plant at the access road to the TPP No.

3 in Norilsk, Krasnoyarsk Territory. Some of the oil products also leaked into Ambarnaya River, a significant part," Putin recalled at the beginning of the meeting.

The meeting is also attended by Emergencies Minister Evgeny Zinichev and Krasnoyarsk Territory Governor Alexander Uss.

