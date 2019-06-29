UrduPoint.com
Putin Holding Meeting With German Chancellor On Sidelines Of Osaka G20 Summit

Sat 29th June 2019 | 08:00 AM

Putin Holding Meeting With German Chancellor on Sidelines of Osaka G20 Summit

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka on Saturday.

The leaders exchanged greetings and shook hands.

Putin and Merkel had a brief on-the-go conversation at the forum on Friday, too.

The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, has said that during their bilateral meeting, Putin and Merkel are likely to discuss holding the next meeting on the Ukrainian crisis settlement in the so-called Normandy Four format.

Earlier on Saturday, Peskov said that Putin addressed the Normandy format talks during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Osaka on Friday. Both presidents have noted the need to re-energize the talks, which include Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France.

