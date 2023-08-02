Putin Holding Phone Conversation With Erdogan - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin's is currently holding a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On Monday, Peskov stated that Putin and Erdogan would hold a phone talk on Wednesday.

"An extensive work schedule, many meetings, including non-public ones. Out of what we will be informing you about one way or another is an international phone conversation with Turkish president Erdogan announced earlier by the (Russian) president himself. We will give a message on the matter as usual," Peskov told reporters, adding that the phone conversation is currently taking place.