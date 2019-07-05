UrduPoint.com
Putin Holds Brief Meeting With Forza Italia Party Leader Berlusconi In Rome Airport

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 02:50 AM

Putin Holds Brief Meeting With Forza Italia Party Leader Berlusconi in Rome Airport

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a brief friendly meeting with former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who is currently heading the center-right Forza Italia party, at a Rome airport, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

On Thursday, Putin held a visit to Italy, where he met with his counterpart, Sergio Mattarella, and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Moreover, Putin met with Pope Francis in the Vatican.

