Putin Holds Brief Meeting With Sberbank CEO, May Have Longer One Next Week - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin had a brief meeting with the CEO of Russia's largest commercial bank, Herman Gref, they might have a longer conversation next week, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"The president's schedule was packed tightly yesterday, so they only spoke briefly, discussed the topical issues linked to the 2019 financial results, they will continue the conversation. There may be another, longer, meeting next week or at the end of this week," Peskov said.

The Russian government is working on buying the Bank of Russia's stake in Sberbank. The central bank and the Finance Ministry have recently agreed the way the transfer is going to happen. The government is expected to gradually buy out the shares from the central bank using the National Wealth Fund.