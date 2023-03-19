Putin Holds Meeting At Special Operation Command Post In Rostov-on-Don - Kremlin
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2023 | 10:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a meeting at the command post of the special military operation in Rostov-on-Don, the Kremlin press service informs.
"The head of state heard reports from Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov and a number of military leaders," the Kremlin said on Sunday.