Putin Holds Meeting at Special Operation Command Post in Rostov-on-Don - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a meeting at the command post of the special military operation in Rostov-on-Don, the Kremlin press service informs.

"The head of state heard reports from Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov and a number of military leaders," the Kremlin said on Sunday.