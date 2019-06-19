Putin Holds Meeting on Preparations for Upcoming 'Direct Line' Q&A Session - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting to prepare for the annual "Direct Line" Q&A session scheduled this Thursday, the Kremlin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting to prepare for the annual "Direct Line" Q&A session scheduled this Thursday, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"[The president] held a meeting on preparations for the Direct Line with Vladimir Putin.

Traditionally Vladimir Putin dedicates several days before Direct Line to working with reference materials, video messages and written questions," the statement said.

According to the Kremlin, over one million messages have been submitted to the president as of Wednesday.

The "Direct Line" is due to start on June 20 at 12:00 Moscow time (09:00 GMT). During the annual event, traditionally broadcast by major Russian channels and radio stations, Putin answers various questions from Russian citizens.