Putin Holds Meeting With Erdogan With Participation Of Shoigu, Lavrov - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 09:07 PM

Putin Holds Meeting With Erdogan With Participation of Shoigu, Lavrov - Reports

Russian President Vladimir Putin held another meeting with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan with the participation of Russian foreign and defense ministers Sergei Shoigu and Sergey Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin held another meeting with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan with the participation of Russian foreign and defense ministers Sergei Shoigu and Sergey Lavrov.

Footage of the meeting was shown on the Rossiya 24 tv channel.

Turkish ministers also attended the meeting.

After the talks, the foreign ministers of the two countries made a joint statement.

