Putin Holds Meeting With Pashinyan in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday in Moscow.

Earlier in the day, Putin and Pashinyan participated in the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Putin proposed to Pashinyan to discuss the economy and regional issues, including the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.