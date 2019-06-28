UrduPoint.com
Putin Holds On-The-Go Talks With Merkel, Trudeau On Sidelines Of G20 Summit

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 04:48 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held brief on-the-go talks on Friday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka, a Sputnik correspondent reported

The participants of the summit arrived to the Osaka Castle for a gala evening.

After the photoshooting ceremony, Putin and Merkel talked on-the-go, while going to an other hall.

The Russian leader also held on-the-go talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of a concert held for G20 leaders. They had en energetic conversation, while other officials were taking their seats in the hall. Putin and Trudeau shook hands in the end of their talks.

