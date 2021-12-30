UrduPoint.com

Putin Holds Phone Conversation With Abbas - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2021 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a phone conversation with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Today is a working day. The president is currently holding a phone conversation with Mahmoud Abbas. We will publish a statement, and in the very near future we will tell you about the issues discussed during this conversation," Peskov told reporters.

