Putin Holds Phone Conversation With South African President - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and discussed the development of bilateral relations, the Kremlin said on Wednesday

"The President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa.

The topical issues of further development of the bilateral strategic partnership were discussed," the statement read.

Both leaders also touched upon the African initiative on settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

