MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday held a phone conversation with Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, the head of the Libyan Government of National Unity, the Kremlin said.

"The issues of the settlement in Libya were thoroughly considered. Vladimir Putin welcomed the formation in this country of central authorities for a transitional period, which will prepare and hold national elections at the end of the year," the Kremlin said in a statement.

In addition, the sides acknowledged Russia's readiness to continue to promote the intra-Libyan political process to achieve long-term stability in the North African country, strengthen its sovereignty and unity, as well as ensure progressive socio-economic development.

"Taking into account the experience of mutually beneficial cooperation that the two countries have, it was agreed to start working out promising directions for the development of bilateral ties in various fields. Abdul Hamid Dbeibah expressed gratitude for the delivery of a batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine to Libya," the Kremlin added.

Putin also conveyed his good wishes to Dbeibah and all Libyans on the occasion of the beginning of Ramadan.