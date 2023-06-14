Putin Holds Phone Talks With Interim President of Mali - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Mali's interim president for a transitional period, Assimi Goyta, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"At the initiative of the Malian side, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with the president of a transitional period of Mali, Assimi Goita.

Topical issues of bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest were discussed," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Particular attention was paid to trade and economic ties, including the supply of Russian wheat to Mali, as well as the supply of fertilizers and energy resources, the statement said.

The Malian leader, in turn, thanked Putin for humanitarian aid, assistance in security, neutralization of the terrorist threat, the Kremlin added.