Putin Holds Security Council Meeting on Idlib, Expresses Concern Over Tensions - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with the Security Council to discuss the situation in Syria's Idlib and expressed grave concern over the escalating tensions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"During the meeting, issues on the Russian agenda were discussed. A detailed discussion also took place around the situation around the Syria's Idlib province, grave concern was expressed in connection with the sharp escalation of the situation in this region of Syria, provoked by terrorist groups that intensified offensive operations against the Syrian army," Peskov said to reporters.

Peskov added that the president was briefed that a Russian delegation was currently in Ankara in order to deescalate the situation which led to the death of 33 Turkish soldiers.

"Permanent members of the Security Council informed [Putin] that there is a Russian interagency taskforce in Ankara that is continuing negotiations with its Turkish counterparts to deescalate the situation in Idlib," Peskov said.