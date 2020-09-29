(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin held on Tuesday a phone conversation with Italy's ex-Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to extend birthday congratulations and wish him a speedy recovery after the fight against COVID-19, the Kremlin reported.

"During the phone conversation, Vladimir Putin extended warm birthday congratulations to Silvio Berlusconi, former chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, and the leader of Forza Italia political party. The Russian president also wished him good health and swift recovery after the coronavirus," the Kremlin said in a statement.

It was revealed in early September that the 83-year-old Italian politician contracted COVID-19. A couple of days later, Berlusconi was admitted to San Raffaele hospital in Milan, where he spent 10 days. The head of Forza Italia party currently self-isolated in his villa outside Milan with his girlfriend Marta Fascina, who also tested positive for COVID-19. Berlusconi reportedly has no coronavirus symptoms and does not need treatment, but is still weak and spends much time in bed.