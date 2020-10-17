Putin Holds Telephone Conversation With Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud, the Kremlin said on Saturday

The parties exchanged views on the implementation of the current agreements within the OPEC+ format, as well as expressed their readiness for further close cooperation on the issue to maintain stability in the world energy market.