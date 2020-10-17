UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Holds Telephone Conversation With Crown Prince Of Saudi Arabia - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 07:50 PM

Putin Holds Telephone Conversation With Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud, the Kremlin said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

"A phone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud," Kremlin said in a statement.

The parties exchanged views on the implementation of the current agreements within the OPEC+ format, as well as expressed their readiness for further close cooperation on the issue to maintain stability in the world energy market.

Related Topics

World Russia Saudi Vladimir Putin Saudi Arabia Saud Market

Recent Stories

Pakistan trashes unwarranted, tendentious comments ..

2 minutes ago

Fazal terms Gujranwala gathering as 'Mixed Pickle ..

2 minutes ago

Opposition trying to create anarchy: Chief Ministe ..

2 minutes ago

People rejected PDM public meeting: MNA

9 minutes ago

Sharjah Police records over 21,000 violations agai ..

1 hour ago

Masses rejected PDM's protest in Gujranwala: gover ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.