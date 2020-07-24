Putin Holds Trust of 59% of Russians - FOM Poll

Fifty-nine percent of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin, a poll by the country's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Fifty-nine percent of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin, a poll by the country's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

A week ago, the number was 60 percent.

Thirty-one percent, however, revealed that they feel distrust toward the president.

Nine percent were unable to give a definitive reply.

In addition, 62 percent approved of Putin's work, while 24 percent disagreed. Another 14 percent could not say for sure.

The poll was conducted from July 17-19 among 4,000 Russian adults. The margin of error does not exceed 1.9 percent.