Putin Holds Trust Of 59% Of Russians - FOM Poll
Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 05:46 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Fifty-nine percent of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin, a poll by the country's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.
A week ago, the number was 60 percent.
Thirty-one percent, however, revealed that they feel distrust toward the president.
Nine percent were unable to give a definitive reply.
In addition, 62 percent approved of Putin's work, while 24 percent disagreed. Another 14 percent could not say for sure.
The poll was conducted from July 17-19 among 4,000 Russian adults. The margin of error does not exceed 1.9 percent.