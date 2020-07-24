Putin Holds Trust of 59% of Russians - FOM Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Fifty-nine percent of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin, a poll by the country's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday

A week ago, the number was 60 percent.

Thirty-one percent, however, revealed that they feel distrust toward the president. Nine percent were unable to give a definitive reply.

In addition, 62 percent approved of Putin's work, while 24 percent disagreed. Another 14 percent could not say for sure.

The poll was conducted from July 17-19 among 4,000 Russian adults. The margin of error does not exceed 1.9 percent.

9 percent.

Meanwhile, according to a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Centre (VTsIOM), 66.2 percent of the country's citizens have trust in the president, and 30.3 said they did not trust Putin.

Also, 61.2 percent picked Putin from the list of politicians whose performance they approved.

The VTsIOM poll was conducted from July 13-19, with 1,600 respondents being polled daily by phone. The numbers are seven-day averages. The margin of error does not exceed 1 percent, with a confidence interval of 95 percent.