Putin Holds Trust of 60% of Russians - Survey

Russian President Vladimir Putin is trusted by 60 percent of Russian citizens, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) revealed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is trusted by 60 percent of Russian citizens, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) revealed on Friday.

The survey also showed that 63 percent of Russians approve of Putin's work, while 24 percent felt the opposite, and 13 percent could not say for sure.

The poll was conducted from July 10-12 among 4,000 Russian adults. The margin of error does not exceed 1.9 percent.