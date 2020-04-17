Putin Holds Trust of 70% of Russians - VTsIOM Poll

Seventy percent of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin and 65 percent approve his policies, according to a weekly poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM), published on Friday

On March 20, the indicators were 68.4 percent and 62.6 percent respectively. A week ago, the figures were 72.1 percent and 68.6 percent.

In the fresh poll, 70.5 percent of respondents chose Putin from the list of politicians as the one whom they trust. The president was followed by Vladimir Zhirinovsky of the Liberal-Democratic Party with 32.

5 percent, Communist leader Gennady Zyuganov with 29.8 percent, and A Just Russia party leader Sergei Mironov with 26.7 percent.

The poll also showed that Putin's approval rating is now standing at 65.1 percent.

If a general election were to be held next Sunday, 34.3 percent of respondents would vote for the ruling United Russia party, 13.2 percent for the Communists, 10.3 percent for the Liberal Democrats, and 5.9 percent for the A Just Russia party.

VTsIOM conducts telephone interviews with 1,600 adults every day and then derive the average for the past seven days.