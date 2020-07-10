UrduPoint.com
Putin Holds Trust Of Nearly 69% Of Russians - VTsIOM

Putin Holds Trust of Nearly 69% of Russians - VTsIOM

Nearly 69 percent of Russian nationals trust President Vladimir Putin, a weekly survey by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) showed on Friday

Last week, the number was 69.4 percent.

In the fresh survey, 68.

8 percent of respondents chose Putin from a list of politicians as the one whom they trust. Another 27.3 percent said that they felt the opposite.

Separately, 64.2 percent said that they approve of Putin's policies.

VTsIOM conducts telephone interviews with 1,600 adults every day and then derives the average for the past seven days.

The results released on Friday are from the survey conducted from June 29-July 5.

More Stories From World

