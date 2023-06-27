Putin Holds Working Meeting With Top Security Officials - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a working meeting with the participation of heads of Russian law enforcement agencies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"After delivering the address, Vladimir Putin is currently holding a working meeting with the participation of Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Federal Security Service (FSB) chief Alexander Bortnikov, Russian National Guard head Viktor Zolotov, Federal Security Service Director Dmitry Kochnev and Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin," Peskov said.