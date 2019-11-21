Putin honours 'hero' pilots for Russian corn field landing

(@imziishan)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday bestowed the country's top state honour on two pilots who safely landed a plane carrying more than 230 people in a corn field after a bird strike

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) : Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday bestowed the country's top state honour on two pilots who safely landed a plane carrying more than 230 people in a corn field after a bird strike.

At a ceremony in the Kremlin, Putin handed pilot Damir Yusupov and co-pilot Georgy Murzin the Hero of Russia awards, praising the crew's courage and professionalism.

"They were able to land the plane literally in an empty field and saved dozens of lives," Putin said.