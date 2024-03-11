Putin Hopes A Trump Win Would Change Course For Russia
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 09:21 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) President Vladimir Putin has no doubt he will secure another term in Russia's election. The vote that leaves him in suspense, and could do more to change his policies, will occur eight months later in the United States.
Putin has publicly said he prefers US President Joe Biden to his predecessor and aspiring successor Donald Trump, a remark widely interpreted to mean exactly the opposite, as the former KGB man hopes his notoriety will boost the Republican mogul.
Trump has voiced admiration for Putin, raged against NATO, the alliance founded to defend against Moscow, and boasted that he within one day would end the war in Ukraine, which Russia invaded two years ago.
Trump supporters in Congress, seizing on an unrelated dispute over migration, have held up approval of $60 billion in military aid for Ukraine, whose troops have faced the first battlefield setbacks in months as ammunition runs scarce.
Biden in his annual State of the Union address lashed out at Trump for saying he would encourage Putin to "do whatever the hell you want" if a NATO member does not spend enough.
"My message to President Putin, who I've known for a long time, is simple," Biden said. "I will not bow down."
Leon Aron, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute who studies US-Russia relations, expected Putin to wait for the US election before any significant new move, militarily or diplomatically, on Ukraine.
"I don't expect any Russian attempt at some sort of major offensive in Ukraine which would cost them several hundred thousand men. The reason is that Putin is waiting to get a good deal on the cheap," Aron said.
He said Trump in a new term could block arms to Ukraine and "the only question-mark then would be how much Europe has been scared" into stepping up its own support to Kyiv.
