Putin Hopes Abe To Attend Eastern Economic Forum In Russia In September

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 08:00 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope on Saturday that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Japanese investors would take part in the Eastern Economic Forum, scheduled to take place in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok from September 4-6

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope on Saturday that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Japanese investors would take part in the Eastern Economic Forum, scheduled to take place in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok from September 4-6.

"The work of the Russia-Japan Investment Fund has showcased itself well. Entrepreneurs and investors from Japan took an active part in the recent St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. We will also be happy to see Mr Abe and our Japanese counterparts at the Eastern Economic Forum to be held in Vladivostok in September," Putin said after meeting with Abe on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka.

He added that energy was the main area of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier in the day, Abe also noted a positive trend in the Japanese-Russian ties across all areas.

Moscow and Tokyo never signed a peace treaty after the end of World War II over Japan's claims to what it calls its occupied Northern Territories. Putin and Abe eventually agreed in 2016 to run economic projects there jointly.

