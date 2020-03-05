Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that the agreements reached with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Moscow will be a good basis for resolving the situation in Syria's Idlib

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that the agreements reached with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Moscow will be a good basis for resolving the situation in Syria's Idlib.

"I hope that these agreements will serve as a good basis for ending the hostilities in the Idlib de-escalation zone, will put an end to the suffering of the civilian population ...

will create conditions for the continued peace process in the Syrian Arab Republic," Putin said after talks with Erdogan in the Kremlin.

Putin thanked the Turkish leader for arriving in Moscow and noted that the negotiations had completed in a positive way.

"I want to thank Mr. president for considering it possible to come to Moscow today, to confirm the level of our relations. I want to thank all Turkish colleagues for the hard, difficult, but constructive work that ended, in my opinion, with a positive result," he said.