Putin Hopes Asia-Pacific Nations Will Adopt Russia-Sponsored Statement On Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Putin Hopes Asia-Pacific Nations Will Adopt Russia-Sponsored Statement on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the 15th East Asia Summit on Saturday he expected participating countries to adopt a Russia-sponsored statement on the fight against coronavirus.

"Russia proposed drafting a joint statement on the fight against coronavirus and offer it to East Asia Summit leaders for signing.

I very much hope that our idea will be supported and the document will be adopted today," Putin said in a video address to the forum.

He added that the challenge of beating the pandemic required close cooperation among all countries in the region, which accounts for almost 44 percent of global coronavirus cases.

The regional summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) plus eight partner states is part of a series of annual ASEAN summits taking place by video from November 12-15. They are chaired by Vietnam this year.

