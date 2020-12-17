Putin Hopes Biden to Solve Problems in Relations With Russia as 'Knowledgeable Man'

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that US President-Elect Joe Biden is a knowledgeable politician and expressed hope that he will be engaged in solving problems in the US-Russia relations.

"We proceed from the fact that the US president-elect will understand what happens, he is a knowledgeable man both in the internal and foreign policies. We expect that all problems that have appeared [in the US-Russia relations] or some of them will be solved by the new US administration," Putin said at his annual press conference.