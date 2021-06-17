UrduPoint.com
Putin Hopes Biden Will Be Allowed To Work Freely, Bilateral Relations Will Not Degrade

Thu 17th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Putin Hopes Biden Will Be Allowed to Work Freely, Bilateral Relations Will Not Degrade

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope on Thursday that his US counterpart, Joe Biden, will be able to work freely and the bilateral relations will never return to the low point of the previous years.

"I really hope that it will not be the same as it was in previous years, and he will be allowed to work calmly," Putin told graduates of a program of the school of Public Administration.

