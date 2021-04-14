Putin Hopes COVID-19 Pandemic Will 'Back Down' Soon
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said that he hopes the COVID-19 pandemic will 'back down' soon, adding that vaccination will help in defeating the global health crisis.
"I hope that the pandemic will soon back down, including thanks to the vaccinations that we are actively conducting in the country," Putin said at a meeting with the presidium of the Russian Geographical Society.