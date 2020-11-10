UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 10:17 PM

Putin Hopes Enlarged Meetings of SCO, CSTO, CIS Defense Ministers to Become Regular

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday expressed hope that the meetings of the defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) with participation of their colleagues from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, would be held regularly

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday expressed hope that the meetings of the defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) with participation of their colleagues from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, would be held regularly.

"In September, Moscow hosted the joint meeting of the defense ministers of the SCO countries, which was attended by defense ministers of the CSTO and CIS. We consider this initiative to be positive and hope that such enlarged meetings of traditional partners will become regular," Putin said during a videoconference meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council.

The president added that such meetings would "enhance coordination among the security agencies, provide better monitoring of the situation in the sphere of defense and security throughout the entire Eurasian space."

According to Putin, under the Russian presidency in the SCO, the members of the organization strengthened cooperation in the sphere of defense and foreign affairs. The countries organized over 60 joint events, which were attended by representatives of governments, various ministries, parliaments, business and social structures.

"Some of the events have been held online for obvious reasons. Nevertheless, the SCO has managed to maintain the quality of cooperation," Putin said.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization comprises eight member states, namely China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The countries closely cooperate in the sphere of security and regularly participate in anti-terrorist military exercises Peace Mission.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization unites six post-Soviet states � Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. The countries cooperate at the level of their law enforcement agencies and security services.

The Commonwealth of Independent States includes Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The commonwealth encourages cooperation between its members in political, security and economic spheres.

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan are the members of all three above-mentioned organizations.

